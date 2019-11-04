Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Earns Hold Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QLYS. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities set a $100.00 price objective on Qualys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on Qualys and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.78. The company had a trading volume of 516,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.24 and a beta of 1.38. Qualys has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $97.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day moving average is $84.05.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.37 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $107,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,786.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $579,270.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,405,653.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,965 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Qualys by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.