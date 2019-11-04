QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $579,412.00

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $529,756.00 and approximately $579,412.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00221533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.56 or 0.01390206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00120392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,019,710 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

