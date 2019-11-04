Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Cfra upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $99.91 and last traded at $99.34, with a volume of 85220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.22.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Qorvo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qorvo from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.78.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $100,901.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,990.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $34,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,782 shares in the company, valued at $330,101.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,633 shares of company stock worth $2,354,776 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 6.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 49,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 6.1% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.77.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.