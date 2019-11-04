Qbao Reaches Market Cap of $526,397.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $526,397.00 and $9,199.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One Qbao token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, EXX, Coinnest and Allcoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 73.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000407 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Gate.io, Coinnest, Allcoin and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

