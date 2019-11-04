QASH (QASH) Price Reaches $0.0634 on Major Exchanges

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One QASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0634 or 0.00000689 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, GOPAX and Hotbit. QASH has a market capitalization of $22.20 million and approximately $167,997.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00221679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.06 or 0.01369476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028788 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00119810 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QASH Token Profile

QASH launched on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Huobi, EXX, Gate.io, IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit, GOPAX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

