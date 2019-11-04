Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor producer will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mellanox Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.11. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MLNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Mellanox Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Shares of MLNX stock opened at $113.76 on Monday. Mellanox Technologies has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $121.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.97.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 21,200 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,221,383 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $135,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,507 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,321 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,905,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

