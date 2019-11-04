Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Fox Factory Holding Corp Lifted by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $211.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FOXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fox Factory from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $62.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $52.58 and a 1-year high of $86.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 914.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at $219,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $2,032,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $990,608.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,451 shares of company stock worth $7,025,869 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

