Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Transocean LTD Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Transocean in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative net margin of 47.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

RIG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.04.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $5.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Transocean has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 48,529 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Transocean by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Transocean by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 34,579 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Transocean by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Transocean by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 205,516 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

