Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Issued By SunTrust Banks

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s FY2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

SNDE opened at $0.89 on Monday. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80.

About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

