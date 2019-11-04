Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Issued By William Blair

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PBH. TheStreet raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.07.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $36.93 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $238.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,455,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,510,000 after purchasing an additional 214,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,898,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,177,000 after purchasing an additional 32,075 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,705,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,046,000 after purchasing an additional 122,956 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,483,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,001,000 after purchasing an additional 102,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,257,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,841,000 after purchasing an additional 154,586 shares in the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

