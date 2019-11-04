Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Estee Lauder Companies Inc Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EL)

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.96.

NYSE:EL opened at $186.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $121.47 and a 1 year high of $207.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 16.3% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 15.6% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $392,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total value of $1,346,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,198,276 shares of company stock valued at $431,896,335. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

