Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Cut by Analyst

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Lindsay in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. William Blair also issued estimates for Lindsay’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $94.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.64. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 0.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.19. Lindsay had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Lindsay by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 875,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,965,000 after acquiring an additional 141,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Lindsay by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 120,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.52%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.