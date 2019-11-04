Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Tops One Day Trading Volume of $607.00 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be bought for approximately $25.82 or 0.00279255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $607.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00221872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.85 or 0.01382532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029274 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00120657 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,640 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.