Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 241,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.71.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $1.82 on Monday, reaching $94.79. 1,560,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,876. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $106.39.

In other news, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,169,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.68 per share, with a total value of $627,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,527.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,848 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

