ProxyNode 1-Day Volume Tops $177.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 4th. During the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded up 30.2% against the US dollar. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $155,995.00 and approximately $177.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00770722 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000706 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000787 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ProxyNode

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 139,339,345 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

