Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Provident Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.
Shares of PVBC stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $221.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Provident Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31.
Provident Bancorp Company Profile
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Massachusetts corporation that was formed in 2011 by The Provident Bank to be its holding company. Approximately 52.1% of Provident Bancorp, Inc outstanding shares are owned by Provident Bancorp, a Massachusetts corporation and a mutual holding company. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc, is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for business and private clients.
