Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Provident Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PVBC stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $221.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Provident Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 12,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 267,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 11.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Massachusetts corporation that was formed in 2011 by The Provident Bank to be its holding company. Approximately 52.1% of Provident Bancorp, Inc outstanding shares are owned by Provident Bancorp, a Massachusetts corporation and a mutual holding company. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc, is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for business and private clients.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.