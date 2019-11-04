ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.47

ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.47 and traded as high as $26.93. ProShares UltraShort Euro shares last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 303 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro by 79.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Euro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Euro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.