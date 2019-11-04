ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Shares Acquired by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BHK Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth $204,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth $204,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth $295,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 25,272.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 12,636 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

TBF traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.32. 1,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,877. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.