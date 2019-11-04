Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Trading Up 6.1%

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s stock price was up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $19.50, approximately 16,328 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,647,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

In other Progyny news, EVP Karin Ajmani sold 384,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $6,293,809.17. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 960,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $15,734,514.73. Insiders have sold a total of 1,933,004 shares of company stock worth $32,258,136 in the last three months.

Progyny Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

