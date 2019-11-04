Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,920,000 after acquiring an additional 71,055,523 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,064,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,519,000 after acquiring an additional 295,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,412,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $3,258,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,678,911 shares of company stock valued at $206,084,335 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.07. 9,205,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,815,168. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $86.74 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The firm has a market cap of $310.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

