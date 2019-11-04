PRIZM Price Up 17.5% Over Last Week (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 4th. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00007341 BTC on popular exchanges. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $291.82 million and approximately $454,249.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PRIZM has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,301.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.08 or 0.03120128 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011941 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001601 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.79 or 0.00740476 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007637 BTC.

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 427,572,568 coins. The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

PRIZM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

