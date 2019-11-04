Private Ocean LLC Buys 376 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 31,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.90. The stock had a trading volume of 874,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,316,382. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $127.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total transaction of $582,427.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,746 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,810 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

