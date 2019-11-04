Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) will post ($0.85) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Principia Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.69). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principia Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Principia Biopharma.

Get Principia Biopharma alerts:

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.93. Principia Biopharma had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRNB shares. HC Wainwright set a $57.00 price target on Principia Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of Principia Biopharma stock opened at $35.64 on Monday. Principia Biopharma has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $42.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61. The firm has a market cap of $852.87 million, a PE ratio of 62.53 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Principia Biopharma news, Director Daniel J. Becker acquired 77,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,754,800.00. Also, Director Simeon George acquired 357,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.12 per share, for a total transaction of $11,114,259.04. 28.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Principia Biopharma by 1,786.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Principia Biopharma (PRNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Principia Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principia Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.