Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Primoris Services updated its FY19 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS.

Shares of Primoris Services stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.42. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.15.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 2,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $49,141.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,478.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 206,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $4,219,613.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,007,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,036,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,787 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,268 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRIM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

