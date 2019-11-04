Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PVG. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE PVG opened at C$12.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.03. Pretium Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.85 and a 52-week high of C$18.30.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$151.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$144.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.95, for a total value of C$897,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$675,745.70. Also, Director Kenneth C. Mcnaughton sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.82, for a total transaction of C$3,563,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,790,497.95. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 428,100 shares of company stock worth $7,385,624.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

