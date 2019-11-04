Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Trading 0.9% Higher

Pressure Technologies Plc (LON:PRES) traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 109.49 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.40), 9,550 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 8,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.50 ($1.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $19.80 million and a PE ratio of -7.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 105.06.

Pressure Technologies Company Profile (LON:PRES)

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high pressure components and systems for the energy, defense, and industrial gases markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cylinders, Precision Machined Components, Engineered Products, and Alternative Energy.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Pressure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.