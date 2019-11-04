President Energy’s (PPC) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of President Energy (LON:PPC) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PPC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of President Energy in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) target price on shares of President Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of LON:PPC opened at GBX 4.01 ($0.05) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.41. President Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 10.35 ($0.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $48.39 million and a P/E ratio of 13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

