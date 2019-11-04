Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $89.64

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $89.64 and traded as low as $84.38. Premium Brands shares last traded at $84.81, with a volume of 70,067 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$97.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$84.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$96.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Desjardins raised Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$83.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$91.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$89.79. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$945.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$958.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Premium Brands Holdings Corp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Premium Brands (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

