Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) issued its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $119.22 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $61.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $274.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Preformed Line Products has a fifty-two week low of $45.12 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

PLPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Preformed Line Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Preformed Line Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Preformed Line Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

