PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.18.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on PPG Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on PPG Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of PPG traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $125.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,558. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.53. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $94.41 and a fifty-two week high of $126.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,772,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,418,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,450,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in PPG Industries by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 280,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after buying an additional 170,261 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

