PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.18.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Bank of America downgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on PPG Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,418,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,772,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 343,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,095,000 after buying an additional 42,696 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 36,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,558. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $94.41 and a 12 month high of $126.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.53. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

