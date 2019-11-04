Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.41.

POR stock opened at $57.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.87. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $58.43.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.94 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

POR has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Kristin Anne Stathis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,735.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

