Pointsbet (ASX:PBH) Shares Down 0.7%

Pointsbet Holdings (ASX:PBH) dropped 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$4.27 ($3.03) and last traded at A$4.30 ($3.05), approximately 735,945 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.33 ($3.07).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$3.92. The company has a market cap of $487.56 million and a P/E ratio of -5.81.

Get Pointsbet alerts:

In other news, insider Brett Paton purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.72 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$544,000.00 ($385,815.60).

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides online sports and racing wagering products through its cloud-based wagering platform in Australia and New Jersey. It offers traditional fixed odds betting on racing and sports; and spread betting, a form of betting where the bettor wins or loses money based on the margin of variation of outcome from the spread of expected values quoted by the bookmaker, as well as PointsBetting.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Pointsbet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pointsbet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.