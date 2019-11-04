Plutus Powergen (LON:PPG) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Plutus Powergen PLC (LON:PPG)’s stock price dropped 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00), approximately 1,722,721 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.26.

About Plutus Powergen (LON:PPG)

Plutus PowerGen Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates flexible standby electricity generation sites in the United Kingdom. The company sells its power to national energy suppliers. Plutus PowerGen Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Plutus Powergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plutus Powergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.