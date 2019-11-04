Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) PT Lowered to $25.00

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) had its target price decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.14% from the stock’s current price.

PS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research set a $30.00 price objective on Pluralsight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Pluralsight to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pluralsight from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pluralsight from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.26.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

Pluralsight stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,371. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 2.30. Pluralsight has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $35.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.83 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary L. Crittenden acquired 14,600 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $249,806.00. Also, insider Frederick Onion acquired 30,000 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $515,700.00. Insiders have purchased 74,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,906 in the last ninety days. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 46.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 11.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Pluralsight by 12.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pluralsight during the second quarter worth $31,000. 79.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.