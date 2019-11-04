PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 403.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PlayAGS by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 40,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGS shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of PlayAGS to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.00 million, a P/E ratio of -80.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. PlayAGS Inc has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $27.85.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $74.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Lopez acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,397.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider (Tony) Lethlean Anthony sold 881,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total transaction of $123,375.28. Insiders acquired a total of 32,028 shares of company stock valued at $313,353 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.