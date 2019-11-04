PlatinumBAR Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 3rd. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $31,824.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and Cryptopia. In the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx . The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

