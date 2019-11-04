PiplCoin (PIPL) Price Up 35.2% Over Last Week

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 4th. One PiplCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. PiplCoin has a market cap of $297,011.00 and $353.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded 35.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00220516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.99 or 0.01391050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000883 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028226 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00119027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PiplCoin Token Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,489,958,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,444,258 tokens. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

