Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Luther Burbank Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Luther Burbank in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.82.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

NASDAQ:LBC opened at $11.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Luther Burbank has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 17.57%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 25.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 21.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

