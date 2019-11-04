Piper Jaffray Companies Trims Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Target Price to $30.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its target price reduced by Piper Jaffray Companies from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet cut Merit Medical Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Merit Medical Systems stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,204. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $243.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $1,474,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,991 shares in the company, valued at $39,808,468.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $138,612.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,298 shares in the company, valued at $487,637.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,780 shares of company stock worth $6,221,013. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 137.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,045,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,567,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $510,294,000 after acquiring an additional 502,387 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 65.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 971,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,874,000 after acquiring an additional 384,332 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,385.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 401,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,908,000 after acquiring an additional 374,384 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 151.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,668,000 after acquiring an additional 198,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

