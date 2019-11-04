Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Given Buy Rating at Northland Securities

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PJC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Piper Jaffray Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Shares of Piper Jaffray Companies stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.95. The stock had a trading volume of 116,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,598. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.84. Piper Jaffray Companies has a fifty-two week low of $61.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.52.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. Piper Jaffray Companies had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 10.99%. On average, analysts predict that Piper Jaffray Companies will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJC. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 56.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 500,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,191,000 after purchasing an additional 181,489 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 935.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 70,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 68.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after buying an additional 53,225 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Piper Jaffray Companies during the third quarter valued at $2,423,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 69.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after buying an additional 28,115 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

