Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PINS. OTR Global began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a mixed rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinterest has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.93.

Get Pinterest alerts:

NYSE PINS opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 15.06. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $279.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.09 million. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pinterest will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Pinterest by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 245,668 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,453,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 247,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,546,000. Institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.