Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes $215,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $956,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Starbucks by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 958,914 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $80,385,000 after purchasing an additional 224,640 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 209,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.39. 641,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,820,478. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.86 and its 200-day moving average is $86.33. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 50.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weeden restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $93.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $883,906.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,712.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,912 shares of company stock worth $9,861,933 over the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.