Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 154 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $2,584,098.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,490.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anthem from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.72.

Shares of ANTM traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $271.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,281. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.37. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $227.16 and a twelve month high of $317.99. The company has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $26.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

