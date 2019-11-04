Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $253,000 in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.27.

AEP stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.79. 2,346,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,921. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $72.07 and a 52 week high of $96.22.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,071.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

