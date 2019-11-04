Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,470 Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

FIS stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,199,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $94.53 and a 52-week high of $141.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Barclays set a $147.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

In related news, Director Charles Drucker sold 62,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $8,431,163.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 533,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,608,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 100,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total transaction of $13,442,746.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,066,798.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,737 shares of company stock worth $44,517,690 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.