Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 216 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 312.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 95.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

In other Raytheon news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total value of $856,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,747.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,750. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTN stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $144.27 and a 52 week high of $216.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

