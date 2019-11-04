Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Chairman Sells $1,319,633.22 in Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 21,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $1,319,633.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 112,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,806,010.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PNFP traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.51. 22,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $61.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $278.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $991,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNFP. ValuEngine lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.83.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

