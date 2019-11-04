Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Chairman Sells $1,319,633.22 in Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 21,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $1,319,633.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 112,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,806,010.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of PNFP traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.51. 22,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $61.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.32.
Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $278.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $991,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PNFP. ValuEngine lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.83.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.
