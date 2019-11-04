Pillar (PLR) Price Up 6.8% Over Last Week

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Pillar token can now be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $9.19 million and $8,562.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pillar

Pillar’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

