Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Decreased by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $45,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 194,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after acquiring an additional 54,796 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 558,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,838,000 after acquiring an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824,567 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.2% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,563,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,776,000 after acquiring an additional 91,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Barclays upgraded Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,887,748. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $126.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

